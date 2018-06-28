Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed Lexington teen riding bicycle, cops say

Thanks to a tip, the driver of a van involved in a fatal hit-and-run was arrested Thursday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Kyle Andrew Roach was arrested after his 2014 Chevrolet Express van was located because of the tip, Lance Cpl. David Jones said.

Roach was arrested in connection to the collision that killed Lexington's Tijhee Dijon Salley. The 19-year-old was identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The collision happened around 9 p.m. June 22 on YMCA Road in the Red Bank area of Lexington County, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins. Salley was traveling north on YMCA Road on a bicycle when a vehicle struck the teen from behind.

Salley was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, Collins said.

Roach, 33, is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. No charges were listed in jail records as of Thursday night. His bond hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.