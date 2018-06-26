The latest: Results in Midlands State House races

9:45 p.m.
With half of the precincts in District 77 reporting, newcomer Kambrell Garvin is ahead of veteran Rep. Joe McEachern with 74 percent of the vote, the AP reports.
In Lexington's District 87, Paula Calhoon has won the GOP nomination with 54 percent of the vote over Lexington town councilman Todd Carnes, with all precincts now reporting.
9:05 p.m.
With 60 percent of the vote reported in Lexington County, Calhoon maintains her lead on Carnes, 53 percent to 46 percent.
8:50 p.m.
Early results in the District 77 race show challenger Kambrell Garvin with a lead over 10-year incumbent Joe McEachern.
Garvin has 204 votes to McEachern's 88, in the first results reported by the S.C. Election Commission.
7:45 p.m.
Democrats and Republicans are choosing their State House members in a pair of races in Richland and Lexington counties on Tuesday.
In Lexington's District 87, Paula Rawl Calhoon has a mere two-vote lead over Todd Carnes, in the Republican primary, 268 to 266, with 13 percent of the vote in, according to the AP count.
Calhoon is a former Lexington 1 schoolteacher and staff researcher for the state Senate married to former 11th Circuit Solicitor Donnie Myers. Carnes is a Lexington town council member and former pastor.
No results have yet been reported in Richland's District 77, where Rep. Joe McEachern faces a challenge from Kambrell Garvin.
McEachern is a 10-year veteran of the S.C. House of Representatives. Garvin is a 26-year-old law student at USC who came within seven votes of McEachern in the first round.
