The latest: Democratic 7th District race runoff results

With vote totals coming in from South Carolina's 7th District, Robert Williams (54 percent) leads Mal Hyman (46 percent) in the Democratic race.
The voting results are with 248 of 322 precincts (77 percent) reporting.
Robert Williams, a member of the S.C. House representing Darlington, came first in the primary two weeks ago. Mal Hyman is a Coker College professor and the 2016 nominee in the 7th District.
The winner of tonight's primary will face GOP Rep. Tom Rice in November. Rice, of Myrtle Beach, has represented the district since it was created in 2012.
Comments