Western North Carolina farmers on long road to recovery after Tropical Depression Fred

Local farmers are cleaning up the mess made by Tropical Depression Fred more than a month in its wake.

Fred drenched Western North Carolina Aug. 18, with rain resulting in floods and the region being declared a federal disaster. The amount of rainfall varied across the region, but the devastating storm caused rivers to rise in a short time, wreaking havoc across the area.

“We’ve definitely never seen the water that high,” said Aaron Grier, owner of Gaining Ground farm in Leicester. “Those high-labor crops that we count on like tomatoes and peppers and eggplant, it took all of that trellis — and all of that work — and just flattened it and left it with tires and trees and stumps in its wake. That was hard.”

Within 12 hours, the Swannanoa River’s water level rose from 2 feet to almost 15 feet near Biltmore, according to reports.

Farms were left devastated by the fast-rising waters that washed away crops and upended plans of making a profit. The weather phenomenon adds to the growing list of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, rising supply costs, food insecurity and climate change.

“The pandemic was hard; 2021 was good as stuff started to open back up,” Grier said. “We were having a really good season until this happened. Hopefully, we’ll have a good fall.”

Some farmers are in for a long haul as recovery efforts continue and they seek long-term solutions. The support of the community has brought them through the storm, they say, and it will be what keeps them thriving and producing for seasons to come.

“We’re all in this together,” said Ed Graves, co-owner of Tiny Bridge Farm in Hendersonville. “Our economic survival as farmers is connected to the economic survival of restaurants and working people. If we could all get on board with how to better evolve and adapt to these weather events, we’ll be better off in the future.”

Loss in the height of the season

Delia Jovel Dubón watched the weather reports in the days leading up to Fred arriving in Western North Carolina. Dubón is one of five partners of Tierra Fértil Co-op, a Hispanic, worker-owned farm cooperative in Hendersonville.

Prior experience had shown them that flooding could occur due to heavy rainfall and the overflow of nearby creeks, she said. Last year, they built raised beds to prevent and reduce the risk. In preparation for the worst, they spent hours picking as much of the ready crop as possible. Still, it was not enough to hold off the rising waters of Fred.

“Everything was washed away — tomatoes, all the seeds we had grown maybe one week before. Our strawberries,” Dubón said. “We have lost a lot of food because we were not able to pick everything and some of the food was not ready to pick and it was not the time to take it off.”

Tierra Fértil is a 1-acre farm that provides food, aid and education for the Hispanic community. Their mission includes promoting equity, harmony, interculturality and solidarity. The co-op partners with local organizations and food banks and operates with limited funds and resources.

“We have a tiny budget, and that means you have a lot of loss (of) what you have already invested. … Fertilizer, compost, seeds, the time that you have spent, as well, working on your beds planting,” Dubón said.

Tierra Fertil’s neighbors at Tiny Bridge Farm also took a loss.

Tiny Bridge, owned and operated by Graves and K.P. Whaley, is a diversified farm of fruits and vegetables grown on about 3 acres in Hendersonville.

“When we went to bed that night, we were pretty relieved because there was no flooding,” Graves said. “However, the creeks backed up overnight. All the rain coming down the mountain, all the creeks backed up overnight. In the morning, we saw that it did experience some flooding.”

The crops of vegetables were under water and measurable by the height of the corn. The water rose to about knee-high — 2 or 3 feet — in some areas, Graves said.

“We were hopeful at first, but it took about a week for everything to sink in that a lot of the crops were not salvageable,” Graves said. “We lost all of our peppers and tomatoes at the height of the season. We lost not only the plants but the revenue that we were hoping to make by bringing those to market.”

Accumulating costs

As substantial the damage, Graves counted Tiny Bridge fortunate upon learning of other farms that had suffered worse, such as Gaining Ground.

Gaining Ground was forced to modify its 50-member CSA program and cancel distribution orders for clients that include about a dozen local restaurants. They attempted to salvage produce harvested from the 12-acre farm before the storm, but it wasn’t enough for their regular tailgate market sales.

“We figured that we lost about 30% of our gross revenue for a season,” Grier said. “About 85% of our vegetable fields were under 4 to 5 feet of moving water.”

The flood had wiped out months of work and would require months more to begin rebuilding. The staff of six to eight employees, volunteers, and fellow farmers worked together on the extensive cleanup.

It was weeks after the water receded and debris removed before any of the farmers could begin to replant in hopes of growing enough of a fall harvest to sell.

“After this flooding, you are not able to pick any food in the field for the next 30 days for contamination reasons,” Dubón said. “That means we were almost three weeks cleaning and taking out all the rest of the plants and crops.”

Tierra Fertil Co-op workers remove damaged crops following Tropical Depression Fred in August. Courtesy of Tierra Fertil Co-op

They’ve started replanting. However, since they’re at the end of the season, there are more risks when growing because it’s unknown what’s going to happen in terms of climate, rain, or if the seed is going to be right for the next two months, she said.

In addition to not having the revenue, the costs to recover from the flood continue to add up for the farms, causing more strain on those with smaller budgets to replace everything from seeds to farming equipment. These costs begin to trickle down to the consumers.

“What happened is this situation reduced the amount of food that’s available for the community,” Dubón said. “Sadly, it happens often that this may increase the prices because you have less food. The food doesn’t become cheaper, it becomes more expensive.”

Support systems

The financial strain carried over from the fields to payroll as farm owners considered how to continue to pay staff during the down weeks and months.

As small, diversified farms, there are few options for federal assistance, Graves said. Crop insurance is a safeguard for large, commercial growers and not for small-scale diversified family farms. The farms weren’t covered by federal crop insurance due to ineligibility, local farmers said.

“That’s a system that’s really set up for crop growers — people who are growing lots of one type of crop on large acreage and not really set up to help or support diversified growers that do direct sales. These are the kind of farms you would think of as a family farm,” Graves said.

Smaller organizations, community business partners and residents have come to the aid of the small farms following Fred — and not for the first time.

Last year, Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP) introduced an emergency relief fund for local farms impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic called Appalachian Grown Farmer Relief Fund. Farms were financially impacted when restaurants shut down during the quarantine. Once reopened, some restaurants ended orders altogether, Grier said, and there were fewer individual customers at the tailgate markets.

In August, ASAP Connections extended the mission of the relief fund to assist eligible area farms impacted by Fred and other natural disasters and emergencies. However, the $500 grants were intended for short-term assistance and dollars can be stretched only so far.

Individual donors pitched in, offering in-kind and monetary support, and volunteers assisted with clean-up and replanting. Some local businesses and partners made calls for action to gather further support.

In August, Cucina 24 restaurant hosted a fundraiser in which 100% of takeout sales were donated to Gaining Ground. The campaign raised about $10,000, which was used to pay staff’s salaries for a month, Grier said. Rhubarb restaurant offered $50 gift certificates for Gaining Ground to offer CSA subscribers.

“We’re in good shape moving forward. We have the confidence to say, ‘You all have a job. We have vegetables to grow,’” Grier said. “The community’s been great to us. We’ve been kind of wide-eyed and speechless from it.”

A long-term solution is needed to sustain local farms as they increasingly face challenges. Climate change continues to be a source of hardships. Farming is an unpredictable and risky business that’s become more erratic, she said.

“Sometimes we focus a lot on events of flooding, but the big problem is climate change,” Jovel said. “We had a hard moment this summer because we hadn’t had rain. For us, it was more so an emergency. We have lost a lot of crops because we haven’t had rain. May, June and July were really dry.”

A resilience strategy is needed to preserve farmland in response to climate change, Graves said. This includes improving infrastructure to prevent future flooding.

“We talk a lot about what we need from local leaders about what we need for historic weather events or these extreme rain events, and it really comes down to these bridges and roads,” Graves said. “We’re affected by development, we’re affected by what the Department of Transportation does, what FEMA does or doesn’t do.”

Climate change is a hot topic locally and on larger governmental scales. Last year, Asheville City Council declared climate change an emergency. The city’s Climate Justice Initiative continues to monitor and address flooding, extreme heat, increased food costs and other impacts of climate change.

The community can further assist by showing support for laws supporting the agricultural communities and by choosing to shop with local farms year-round.

“To grow food is not an easy job. It’s hard, and the best way to honor people is consuming local,” Dubón said. “I understand that can be more expenses than if you go to a supermarket, but you cannot compare the taste or the love that we put on real food.”

This article is published through the N.C. News Collaborative, a partnership of Lee Enterprises, Gannett and McClatchy newspapers in North Carolina that aims to better inform readers throughout the state.