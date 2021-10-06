NC priest accused of abuse in the ’90s served in the Raleigh Diocese. Here’s what we know

The Rev. Francis Gillespie has spent his career as a Roman Catholic priest in congregations all over the country with considerable time in North Carolina.

This week, the Diocese of Charlotte reported he was accused of sexually abusing a student at a Charlotte parish in the 1990s, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday.

He has not been charged with a crime, according to the Mecklenburg County Jail website. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told the Observer it wouldn’t say whether he is under investigation. The allegation was reported to the department Sept. 28.

Until last week, Gillespie served at two parishes in the Raleigh Diocese, which covers 54 counties in Eastern North Carolina. He was assigned to the parishes by his New York-based religious order, the USA East Province of the Society of Jesus, better known as the Jesuits.

In a statement, the Raleigh Diocese said it immediately removed Gillespie from his positions at St. Mary Catholic Church in Laurinburg and the Snows Mission in Elizabethtown after learning of the allegations and “pending further investigation,” according to the statement.

Here are some details about Gillespie and his time in the Raleigh Diocese.

Who is Rev. Francis Gillespie?

Gillespie, 79, was born in Philadelphia to Irish immigrant parents, according to his biography from Old St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Philadelphia. He is one of six children — three boys and three girls. All three men became priests, one of whom, the Rev. John L. Gillespie, is now semi-retired from the Raleigh Diocese.

Before Francis Gillespie’s removal by the USA East Province of the Society of Jesus, Gillespie had been a priest for 49 years and a member of the Jesuit Order for 57 years.

He holds a master’s of divinity degree from Woodstock Jesuit College and a master’s degree in philosophy from Boston College, according to Old St. Joseph’s. Gillespie earned a Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Texas at Austin, the Old St. Joseph’s biography says. His research focus was social demography.

Gillespie lived in various South American countries for three years and the Middle East for three months, according to Old St. Joseph’s.

He’s taught at the college level at St. Joseph’s University and Georgetown University in the past.

Where was Rev. Gillespie assigned?

From 1994 to 2001, Gillespie was the pastor at Our Lady of the Assumption Church and School in Charlotte, where his accuser said the alleged abuse was committed. The Diocese said the abuse is alleged to have occurred in the church, not the school.

The priest was assigned to the Diocese of Raleigh in 2002. He served at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church in Raleigh until 2008. It is the same church where his brother, the Rev. John Gillespie, was ordained by Bishop Gossman in 1995, according to a biography by the Basilica of Saint Mary.

His religious order assigned Gillespie to the dioceses of Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, Ga., from 2008 to early 2021, but he held several short-term roles throughout the East Coast as well.

They included an assignment as parochial vicar at Old St. Joseph’s Parish in Philadelphia in July 2019; an assignment at the Archdiocese of Baltimore at Loyola University; and a fill-in role at Mother of Mercy Church in Washington, N.C., from June to August this year.

In August, the Jesuit religious order appointed Gillespie as administrator of St. Mary Catholic Church in Laurinburg, southeast of Rockingham, until a new pastor could be assigned, The Charlotte Observer reported. He also assisted with Mass at Lady of the Snows Mission in Elizabethtown, between Fayetteville and Wilmington, on Saturday evenings.

What happens next?

In Tuesday’s statement, the Charlotte Diocese said an independent review of its personnel and other files in 2019 “found no record of allegations from anyone against Gillespie,” according to The Charlotte Observer.

Additional questions were referred to the USA East Province of the Society of Jesus, his supervising religious order. In a statement, the order said it “takes seriously any allegation of misconduct in ministry.”

Announcements about the allegation were made at weekend Masses at Our Lady of the Assumption and to school families, diocesan officials said.