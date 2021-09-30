’Like having another baby!’ NC dad adds lottery ticket to milk run and wins big

A Union County father of three got more than milk during his trip to the grocery store, and now he’s nearly $200,000 richer.

While watching his children last Saturday, Alexandro Acevedo of Monroe realized the family was out of milk. He went to the Food Lion on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and didn’t just buy the nutrient-rich beverage, he added a scratch-off lottery ticket to his grocery list.

Acevedo, the father of three girls, scratched off the $10 Bigger Spin ticket in the parking lot. The ticket showed he had won the big $200,000 prize.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Acevedo told North Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I’m not too big on screaming. I’m usually a calm individual. But inside I’m going nuts!”

Acevedo claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday. After taxes, he took home $141,503.

“This is big news,” Acevedo said with a laugh, according to a lottery news release. “Like having another baby!”

The winnings will go toward some house upgrades, paying off some bills and taking his daughters to Walt Disney World, he said.

Acevedo beat odds of 1 in 3.62 million.

“I can’t believe this,” he said.

The Bigger Spin game launched in September with five $200,000 prizes. The game’s biggest prize will come to five winners who get to participate in a live event where they spin a giant wheel for a prize ranging from $400,000 to $2 million.

Four $200,000 scratch-off prizes and all five Bigger Spin events remain to be won.