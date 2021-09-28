Did you buy these Harris Teeter cashews, trail mix? Don’t eat them, grocer cautions

Out of “an abundance of caution,” Harris Teeter vendor SunTree Snack Foods LLC has voluntarily recalled certain HT brand cashew products “due to potential presence of glass pieces,” the grocer said in a news release.

“Product quality and integrity are paramount to Harris Teeter,” according to the release.

The recalled products are:

▪ 8 oz. Harris Teeter Cashew Halves & Pieces Roasted Lightly Salted, with UPC 0007203673488, best by dates of July 15-16, 2022 and lot code 86359.

▪ 8 oz. Harris Teeter Cashew Halves & Pieces Roasted Salted, with UPC 0007203673489, best by dates of Aug. 2-3, 2022, and lot code 86687.

▪ 32 oz. Harris Teeter Cashew Halves & Pieces Roasted Salted, with UPC 0007203673490, a best by date of Aug. 31, 2022, and lot code 88148.

▪ 16 oz. Harris Teeter Tropical Trail Mix, with UPC 0007203673500, best by dates of Sept. 17-18, 2022, and lot code 88546.

Shoppers who bought any of the items should return them to their local Harris Teeter for a full refund, the grocer said.

Customers with questions should call SunTree Snack Foods at 1-480-719-6900, ext. 219, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.