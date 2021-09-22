Purchase chicken in the past 10 years? You might get some scratch back. How to file

A class action lawsuit alleging poultry price-fixing may mean cash back for consumers who purchased fresh or frozen raw chicken in 24 states. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

A class action lawsuit alleging price-fixing in the poultry industry may mean a little extra grocery money in your pocket.

Maybe.

Eventually.

The class action lawsuit, known as The Broiler Chicken Antitrust suit, alleges that “defendants and their co-conspirators conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken, as of January 1, 2009, in violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws.”

The $181 million settlement, which is pending in a U.S. District Court in Northern Illinois, is open to people in 24 states, including North Carolina and South Carolina.

There are five “settling” defendants in the case, which includes Tyson and Pilgrim’s, and a number of “non-settling” defendants. The case against the “non-settling defendants,” which include Perdue Farms, Sanderson Farms and House of Raeford Farms, is continuing.

If you want a deeper dive into the intricacies of poultry price-fixing, USA Today explains more on their site.

Are you eligible for chicken lawsuit money?

If you purchased fresh or frozen raw chicken between January 2009 and December 31, 2020, and you live in one of the states listed below, you can file a claim.

The claim period opened on Sept. 11 and continues until Dec. 31, 2022.

You must live in one of the following states, or Washington, D.C.:

California

Florida

Hawaii

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Wisconsin

How to file a chicken class action lawsuit claim

▪ Go to overchargedforchicken.com and click “File Your Claim Here.”

▪ Fill out the first page of the form, providing your name, address, phone number and email address. Click “Next.”

▪ You’ll be asked if you purchased fresh or frozen raw chicken between Jan. 1, 2009, through Dec. 31, 2020.

▪ You’ll be asked if you purchased chicken while living in one of the states listed above.

▪ You’ll be asked if you’re filing on behalf of yourself or a business, if you purchased chicken on a monthly basis, and about how many packages of chicken you purchased each month.

▪ You’ll be asked to estimate the amount of money you spent on chicken each month. You do not need to provide any receipts.

▪ You’ll type your name, which acts as your signature, and click submit. You’ll see your claim number there.

When do you get your chicken lawsuit money?

That’s a great question. The answer: not anytime soon.

The overchargedforchicken.com website says: “Relief from the Settlement will be made only if the Court approves the Settlement and only after any appeals are resolved. Please be patient.”