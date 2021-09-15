NC man charged for concealing death of small infant, burying remains behind a home

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after an infant’s remains were found last week buried in a “shallow grave” in Statesville, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sept. 6, the Sheriff’s Office and criminal investigators responded to the home on Tomlin Mill Road after getting a tip about a body possibly being buried behind it. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found a “shallow grave” containing a box with the infant’s remains inside.

Alex Holden Best, 19, was arrested Wednesday by the Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony conceal or fail to report the death of a child. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond on this charge.

The remains were brought to the home in Statesville from a location in High Point, the Sheriff’s Office said. The cities are approximately 60 miles apart.

An unnamed female is also involved in the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities have not said how she is involved.

She gave police a statement about how the remains came to be in High Point before Best brought them to Iredell County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities also haven’t said how Best is connected to the infant.

The remains have been sent to North Carolina Baptist Hospital for an autopsy, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation into the child’s death is being conducted by High Point Police because it’s believed to be the originating location of the incident.

Earlier this year, a 4-year-old girl’s remains were found buried in the backyard of her mother’s home. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged Malikah Bennett with the death of her daughter Miegellic “Jelli” Young.

