North Carolina man gets 13 years for human trafficking

A federal judge has sentenced a North Carolina man to 13 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor and for aiding and abetting, authorities said.

Antoine Lamar Wallace of Garner, was sentenced on Wednesday to for sex trafficking of a minor and aiding and abetting, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release.

According to court records and evidence presented at the trial of co-defendant, Jonathan Lynn Jenkins, Wallace and Jenkins prostituted women between November 2014 and October 2015, including minors. After luring the victims with promises of food and shelter, Wallace and Jenkins isolated and abused the women, then kept the money they had earned.

Wallace and Jenkins were arrested in January 2016. Jenkins, the ringleader of the two, was convicted of multiple human trafficking charges at a federal trial in February and was given three consecutive life sentences.