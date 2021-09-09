Man wanted for murders in two North Carolina cities arrested

Police have apprehended a man wanted for homicides in two North Carolina cities over three days, according to a news release Thursday.

The Greensboro Police Department said Malek Anthony Moore, 29, was arrested on a local street without incident after receiving a phone call from a resident. Moore is being held without bond in the Guilford County jail and it wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Moore was wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Christian Mbimba, 21, of Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 3 in Greensboro. Police officers found Mbimba’s body in the street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police also wanted Moore for first-degree murder in the death of Gabryelle Allnutt, 29, on Sept. 6. Allnutt's body was found in a Charlotte street on Monday.

Allnutt was an artist who evacuated to Charlotte from New Orleans to escape Hurricane Ida, CMPD Capt. Joel McNelly said during a news conference Tuesday. The Charlotte Observer reported that she had worked at the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts.

Police said Moore is also a suspect in a break-in at a Charlotte business on Monday.

Late Wednesday, the FBI announced it was joining Greensboro police and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in the search for Moore.