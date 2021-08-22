Body of missing woman found in North Carolina lake by boater

The body of a woman who had been reported missing has been found in a North Carolina lake, a sheriff’s office said.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Laura-Michelle Trent, newsoutlets reported.

Officials said Trent had been missing since Monday and was last seen at the Yadkin River Access under the bridge on U.S. Highway 64, near the Davidson-Davie county line. The sheriff’s office said her body was recovered from High Rock Lake just after 11 a.m. Friday.

Trent’s body is being sent for an autopsy, and the sheriff’s office is looking into her death.