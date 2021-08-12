Officials: N. Carolina inmate scaled prison fence, ran away

An inmate escaped a North Carolina prison Thursday by climbing a fence and running away, officials said.

John Curtis Anderson escaped from the minimum custody portion of the Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. He may have jumped into a waiting vehicle, officials said.

Anderson was last seen wearing green pants and either a grey or white T-shirt around 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the prison. The minimum custody offender originally from Cleveland County was admitted to the prison last month to serve 2 years and 10 months for identify theft and fraud, officials said.

Officials described Anderson as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes with a scar on his forehead and tattoos on his arms, including Chinese characters and an angel.