NC officer critically wounded, shooting suspect arrested

A western North Carolina police officer was shot and critically wounded Monday, authorities said, and a man wanted in the shooting was arrested hours later.

Officers were called to Hill Street in Forest City on Monday morning for a report of a suspicious person and found Akeil Franklin, 20, who was wanted for probation violations, in the woods nearby, Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy said at a news conference.

When officers tried to speak to Franklin, LeRoy said that Franklin pulled out a gun and fired at them. One officer, identified as Jamie Hill, was struck, LeRoy said. Officers returned fire, but they don’t believe Franklin was hit, he said.

Franklin was arrested Monday afternoon and taken to the Rutherford County jail, Rutherford sheriff's Capt. Greg Dotson said in a brief interview. Dotson had no additional information on Franklin, whom police had considered “armed and dangerous.”

Hill was flown to a hospital where he was in critical, but stable condition on Monday afternoon, LeRoy said. Hill has been with the department for three years.

The other two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave during the course of the investigation. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has also been called to investigate.

All three officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, LeRoy said.

Numerous officers from around the area had assisted in the search for Franklin.