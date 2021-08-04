Flu season wasn’t bad in NC last year, but this time may be different. What we know.

It may be easy to forget about the upcoming flu season with last year’s record-low flu-related deaths and the current focus on getting through the coronavirus pandemic.

But while health officials grapple with new variants of the coronavirus and a surge in cases, experts warn that people should not completely forget about the influenza virus.

With the relaxation of pandemic safety protocols, some experts worry that this year’s cases will rise once again.

“There are reasons to be concerned that we might have a big flu season this year,” said Dr. Thomas Holland, associate professor of medicine at Duke University.

Last year’s flu season was relatively low-key, thanks to people following pandemic measures like wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, frequent hand washing and just generally hunkering down for winter.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In North Carolina, there were seven flu deaths from Sept. 27, 2020, to May 8, compared with 186 from Sept. 29, 2019 to May 16, 2020, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Here’s what you should know.

Will there be more flu cases this year?

Flu season takes place during the fall and winter, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). So at this time, it’s hard to tell, Holland said. That said, there are a few factors that will decide how significant the flu season will be, he added.

One is the willingness of people to get the influenza vaccine. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from the influenza virus, according to DHHS.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Another factor is the waning immunity of the public to influenza. Exposure to a virus can boost your immunity to it. But this immunity can dwindle if you’re not exposed to it again for an extended period.

Immunity to influenza lasts six months. And since many people did not get flu shots last year, we can expect lessened immunity in most of the public, Holland said.

The behavior of the public is also a factor, Holland points out. It’s unclear whether social distancing and mask-wearing — which kept flu cases low — will continue into the fall.

As COVID-19 cases rise again, the CDC is recommending people return to wearing masks indoors in public places and already had recommended face coverings in crowded outdoor seeings.

Should I get the flu vaccine if I have already received the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes, Holland recommends getting both vaccines.

The COVID-19 vaccination will not protect you from influenza, Holland said. This is because the influenza virus and coronavirus are two different viruses, thus a flu shot is different from the COVID vaccine.

Where can I get the flu vaccine?

Wake County will begin administering flu shots in mid-August, said Stacy Beard, Wake County external communications manager.

A flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine can be given at the same time, Beard said.

Will the flu be different this year?

The circulating flu strain is a little different every year, Holland said. While some years it’s more contagious, other years it’s more deadly.

At this time, it is difficult to know what the strain will be like this year, Holland said.

Just a reminder, how is the flu different than COVID-19 symptoms?

There are a few ways that flu symptoms differ from COVID-19.

COVID-19 and flu have similar symptoms, but COVID-19 symptoms also include loss of smell or taste.

COVID-19 symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue and other symptoms. Flu symptoms can include fever, cough, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat and other symptoms.

Flu symptoms also have a shorter onset than COVID-19. This means that, unlike COVID-19, you will know pretty soon if you are sick, Holland said.

How can I further protect myself from influenza?

People should take the same precautions they do every flu season, Holland said. The CDC recommends washing your hands often and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Pandemic precautions can also help further prevent the spread of influenza. This includes wearing a mask and staying home when sick, if possible.