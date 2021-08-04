Rally to call for removal of Confederate statue, one of the last in Mecklenburg County

A mock debate and protest are planned for Wednesday evening over a Charlotte-area Confederate monument that has been at the center of fierce public debates for years.

The monument in question, which depicts a Confederate soldier standing at parade rest on top of an obelisk, is directly in front of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Cornelius. But the church doesn’t own the statue or the ground beneath it.

Vandals defaced this Confederate monument in front of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Cornelius last year. A protest over the monument is planned for Aug. 4, 2021. The monument sits on a small piece of land in front of the church. The church can’t remove it doesn’t own the monument or the parcel. David T. Foster III Observer file photo

Instead, the tiny, fenced-off parcel of land is the property of the Mount Zion Monument Association, the Observer previously reported. Church pastors Jonathan and Angela Marlowe, in a statement last summer, urged the association to “consider the harm their monument causes to our Black brothers and sisters.”

On Wednesday evening, Unity in Community, a civil advocacy group in northern Mecklenburg County, will stage a “debate” between Bishop James Walker Hood, a historical abolitionist, and Judge Armistead Burwell, a Confederate soldier and state Supreme Court justice, according to group’s website. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. and will end with a march to the church, a half mile away.

The monument is one of the last remaining tributes to the Confederacy in Mecklenburg County.

Donald Archer, the chairman of the Mount Zion Monument Association, told the Observer in June 2020 that the group was reviewing what to do with its statue.

“In today’s politically charged climate, many people do not view this memorial as a significant and valuable piece of history. Due to this climate, the association is exploring all options available to protect and save this significant part of the history of Mecklenburg County and … North Carolina,” Archer said in a statement.

It’s been vandalized at least twice in recent years, the Observer has reported. In 2017, a Davidson man was charged with spray painting a blue “X” over the words “Our Confederate Soldiers” on the pedestal. Then, in July 2020, three suspects were arrested after the words “racist” and “BLM,” short for Black Lives Matter, were scrawled over the monument.

The 2020 arrests occurred just hours after leaders of the United Methodist Church in Western North Carolina released a joint statement calling for the statue’s removal.

“The argument that these monuments are simply a part of some people’s heritage is actually a reminder and legacy of the shame, hate, intimidation and degradation of a whole people,” the leaders wrote.

A rally against the Confederate monument attracted over 150 people a week later, on July 14, 2020, Cornelius Today reported.