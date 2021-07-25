North Carolina

Check out rapper J. Cole’s new bobblehead. They’re already selling for $100 on eBay

Rapper J. Cole has his own bobblehead — and they’re already a hot buy online.

Fans of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers were gifted wobbly novelties bearing the rapper’s likeness on Saturday as the minor league baseball team faced off against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Soon after, the figurines began popping up on resale sites, including eBay, with bids starting at $100.

Novelty bobbleheads of rapper J. Cole given to fans at a Fayetteville Woodpeckers game are going for up to $100 online. Screengrab from @MiLBPromos / Twitter

“These Bobbleheads (were) released 7/24 for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers minor league baseball team (Astros Affiliate), and only the first 1500 (fans) thru the gate received one,” one seller’s description reads. “Be the very first to own a very limited J Cole Bobblehead.”

The figurine depicts Cole, who was raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and now resides with his family in Raleigh, sitting on a rooftop wearing a Woodpeckers jersey. The bobblehead is reminiscent of the cover art for the rapper’s third studio album “2014 Forest Hills Drive,” which won Top Rap Album at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

The album also earned a Grammy nomination in 2016, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I lived in that house for like seven good years of my life from age 11 to 18,” the rapper told Vice in 2015 of how crucial his Fayetteville home was to his musical beginnings. “So that’s the house I started rapping in, made my first beat, wrote my first song, had my first girlfriend, my first late-night conversations, got my first job, I made the basketball team there; you know it’s like so many great memories associated with that house.”

Cole’s latest album, “The Off-Season,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart last month, Billboard.com reported, scoring “the year’s largest streaming week for any album.”

The rapper hasn’t posted about his bobblehead yet, but bids for the figurine were still going up Sunday.

Cole recently announced that he would be going on tour this fall, starting in Miami. After hitting cities across the country, he’ll once again host his Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, NC, in April.

A date hasn’t been announced for the festival. The first festival, held in April 2019, sold out with 40,000 people attending.

Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She also covers retail and consumer news. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
