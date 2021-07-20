Florida man charged in Capitol riot arrested in North Carolina

A man charged with joining alleged members of the Proud Boys in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was arrested in Fayetteville last Thursday.

Edward George Jr., 33, of Clearwater, Fla., was visiting North Carolina last week when he was taken into custody, Bill Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, told The News & Observer Tuesday.

George was named in a nine-count indictment dated July 7, alongside four other defendants: Kevin A. Tuck, Nathaniel Tuck, Arthur Jackman and Paul Rae. Jackman and Rae were originally charged in late March, and identified themselves as members of the Proud Boys, according to court records.

Charles Donohoe, a leader of the right-wing group from Winston-Salem, was charged with conspiracy for his role in the riot in March, The News & Observer reported.

The July 7 indictment charges George and the other defendants with obstructing the joint session of Congress that was meeting to confirm the results of the 2020 election, trespassing on restricted grounds, and engaging in disorderly conduct.

George was also charged with resisting and assaulting a law enforcement officer, engaging in civil disorder with Nathaniel Tuck, and entering a gallery of Congress with Kevin A. Tuck and Jackman without authorization. George and Jackman were also charged with stealing an American flag and a flagpole of less than $1,000 in value.

George was scheduled to appear in federal court in Raleigh July 16, according to The Washington Post.