‘None of it’s true.’ Wake County Sheriff Baker says office is not under investigation

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, seen here in a file photo from 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker held a new conference Sunday evening to dispel rumors that his office is under investigation, that he has been indicted or that he is leaving office.

“There is no investigation that I know of,” Baker said. “There is no federal investigation. There are no pending indictments that I know of.”

“I don’t know what’s out there. But none of it’s true.”

Baker suggested the rumors might be politically motivated and said he wanted to speak out now because of the damage that rumors can do. The office is fiscally sound, he said.

“We have no reason to believe this office is facing any type of misconduct (investigation) in any form or fashion,” he said during the news conference at the John H. Baker Public Safety Center.

In an interview last week, Matt Calabria, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, said the sheriff’s office had also told the county it was unaware of any investigation.

“There is no investigation we have been made aware of,” Calabria said Friday. “Our staff has inquired with the sheriff’s office, and they have indicated there is no investigation that they are aware of.”

“This was an issue where we heard a rumor of what seemed like speculation,” Calabria said. “We inquired about it and were told there was no investigation.”

Staff writer Anna Johnson contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly. Please return for a fuller report.