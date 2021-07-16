Dreaming of a vacation? This Airbnb has the best host in North Carolina, company says

Guests planning a trip to Lucky W Cottage will have the best Airbnb host in North Carolina, officials said. Airbnb

A retreat overlooking the mountains boasts the best Airbnb host in North Carolina, a new report finds.

Lucky W Cottage in Asheville earned the top honor on Tuesday after short-term rental company Airbnb said the property received some of the highest marks in the country.

A listing describes the cottage as a farm home that’s secluded but not too far from the action.

“It is about 100’ from the main house but is very private with mountain views,” the listing said. “Take a swim in the pool or visit the horses and chickens. Only 10 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes from groceries and restaurants.”

Owner Jessica Withers said she welcomes each guest personally but was surprised when she found out she was named the most hospitable host in the state, the Citizen-Times of Asheville reported.

“People really seem to love being greeted by the dogs,” Withers told the newspaper. “We have one older border collie who likes to spend his mornings over there in front of the door, and he only goes over there if there are guests there.”

Her listing won top marks after facing tough competition in the state.

North Carolina is home to 35 Airbnb hosts who have received only top scores for “Cleanliness, Check-in and Communication.” That puts the state in a tie with California for having the most hosts with perfect reviews in those categories, results show.

Airbnb said it speculates the state’s hosts earned so many high scores because it’s a growing, diverse destination.

“Thinking about the mountains out near Asheville, to the business travelers to Charlotte, to the draw of the academic institutions in and around Raleigh, to the beaches (near) Wilmington.....there’s just so much excitement about this state, and our Hosts are stepping up to provide the type of safe and hospitable experiences that guests want,” Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit told McClatchy News in an email.

To determine which locations had the best hospitality in each U.S. state, Airbnb said “hosts had to have achieved 100% 5-star ratings” from at least 100 guests. If a state had more than one winner, the recognition went to the listing that had the most reviews.

In North Carolina, Lucky W Cottage surged to the top of the list with 530 reviews. That’s a higher number than any other Airbnb host in the nation.

It’s not the first time an Asheville spot has been named a top place to stay.

Last week, Yelp recognized the tourist town’s Chestnut Inn as the best bed and breakfast in North Carolina.

The lists were released as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19. After facing hardship at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the travel industry is showing signs that it’s on the rebound.

“Great Hosts have always been the lifeblood of our community,” Airbnb said in a news release. “Great hospitality — particularly qualities like cleanliness and safety — took on even greater importance in the midst of the pandemic.”