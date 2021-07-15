How are plea deals made? Duke Law, NC prosecutor announce Plea Tracker Project

A pair of district attorneys from North Carolina and Massachusetts, along with Duke University law school officials, announced an initiative Thursday that could give unprecedented insight into plea agreements that put one person in prison and another on probation.

In general, about 95% of criminal cases are resolved through plea bargains. But historically data about how those deals are made hasn’t been available.

Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry and Berkshire County, Mass., District Attorney Andrea Harrington are participating in a new program they hope will change that.

The “Plea Tracker Project,” which involves researchers at the Wilson Center for Science and Justice at the Duke University School of Law, promises to shed light on how prosecutors are serving victims of crime, racial disparities and implicit bias, officials said.

Prosecutors report on factors they considered at each stage of the plea negotiation process, along with the demographics and contact with victims and access to community resources for defendants.

Collecting data is essential to identifying racial disparities and inconsistencies among prosecutors to fill a void in a state with limited data on race, Deberry said.

“I think we have to at least know what the problem is before we can start to address it,” Deberry said.

The process will help prosecutors better understand who they are working with and what are the outcomes. The act of prosecutors entering the information and reflecting on their actions is already helping them to discuss and consider their own biases, Deberry said.

A lot of prosecutors will say they don’t prosecute people because they are Black and brown, Deberry said.

“But they also don’t have the data about who they prosecute,” she said. “I think part of this is just understanding what the universe looks like.”

Both district attorneys started collecting the data for the plea tracker on April 1. Deberry started working with the Wilson Center for Science and Justice after she took office in January 2019. She provided plea transcripts and other information that helped researchers understand what could be tracked.

The online forms that prosecutors fill out is tailored to each office’s goals and challenges.

Harrington’s top priority is tracking how her office treats victims of crime. Deberry’s priorities include tracking disparities.

After a year of collecting data, researchers plan to create reports and scientific manuscripts on the data. The district attorneys said they plan to share some of the data with the public.

“Everything that we are publicly able to share, we absolutely publicly will share,” Deberry said.

Catherine Grodensky, a Duke researcher and student, said she and others want to work with other district attorneys and public defenders to learn about the different ways plea bargains are done. Currently they plan to work with a DA in Utah, but are looking for other opportunities, she said.

Ronald Wright, a Wake Forest University law school professor who researches prosecutors’ offices, said the plea tracker will show whether DAs are meeting campaign promises and help journalists and researchers better report and evaluate what is happening in courts.