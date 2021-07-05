North Carolina karate studio celebrates 15 years

A little over 15 years ago Jimmy Newton, a lapsed karate student, contacted his former instructor, Willie McIntosh, about what he would need to do to get his black belt.

What he got in return was a business that has stood the test of time and is still thriving.

Newton’s Shorin-Ryu Karate and Kobudo is celebrating its 15 year anniversary this year — a major milestone for a business its namesake never planned to open.

“I had missed getting my black belt, and I was living in Charlotte at the time; and I didn’t want to get it from anybody else. I pestered (McIntosh) for about two months before he answered my call,” said Newton.

At the time McIntosh had stopped teaching karate. He eventually agreed to train Newton for his black belt and when they were finished, he made a request of his own.

“I got my black belt in March of 2006, and he said I want you to start teaching,” Newton said. “He really saw something in me I did not see in myself.”

McIntosh gave Newton a place to train and his first students, a woman, her son and two of his friends and helped him ease into training new students.

Those would be just the first of countless people to come through the doors of Newton’s Karate in Shelby.

“Those were the Stites boys, and they had been very successful. Then their mom wanted to get in, and a few more people wanted to come train,” said Newton.

In order to better learn how to teach, Newton started traveling to Hendersonville in 2006 to learn from Doug Perry, who had taught McIntosh and continues to teach today.

As Newton’s skills on the mat grew, so too did the number of people wanting to learn from him. Shortly after opening he expanded to a shop on Lafayette Street, and then again to a bigger building near Big Lots on U.S. Highway 74 in Shelby.

Today, Newton teaches 17 classes a week. He has more than 100 active students on his roster, many of whom go on to compete in state and national tournaments every year.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned over the years is how to teach to the individual even in a group setting,” he said. “Experience has been my best teacher, I would say.”

In 2015, Newton said he began speaking to the owners of what had been a smoke shop on Dekalb Street. After some discussion, he ended up signing a lease and moved his school into that space, where it remains today.

“We put all of the walls up, did all of the painting and put mats down over a weekend so we were able to transition with no shutdown of classes,” he said. “This building really is like the perfect location. We have people travel from Rutherfordton and Boiling Springs, and we have people travel from Gaston County and Kings Mountain and this is right in the middle for them.”

With 15 years of teaching and training behind him, Newton is now looking to the future.

“I want to get some of our students who are getting their black belts opportunities to teach, so they can see how rewarding it is to give back, or they can maybe see a bit of themselves when they are working with a beginner,” he said. “I think that’s satisfying, when you start to take somebody that is new and shape and mold them.”

Newton’s Shorin-Ryu Karate and Kobudo is located at 1620 S. Dekalb St. For information about the business or karate classes, call 704-408-0828.