North Carolina man arrested for shooting at sheriff’s deputy

A North Carolina man has been arrested after authorities say he shot at a deputy, a sheriff’s office said.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Wednesday that a deputy responded to a call late Tuesday night about a man with a gun at a location on old N.C. Highway 87 in Elon. The sheriff’s office said when the deputy arrived, a man was in the back of a truck waving a gun around.

The man, identified as William Broadie Childress, shot at the deputy, who returned fire. Neither person was hurt, according to the news release

The sheriff’s office charged Childress with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony assault on a government official. He is jailed on a $75,000 secured bond, and it's not known if he has an attorney.