North Carolina

Sheriff’s office: 9-month-old infant drowns in home bathtub

The Associated Press

PINK HILL, N.C.

A 9-month-old infant drowned in a bathtub at home on Sunday, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies went to a home in Pink Hill in response to a call about a child not breathing. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says emergency personnel reached the home and found the baby had drowned.

According to the news release, family members and emergency workers attempted life-saving measures, but could not revive the child.

Ingram said his office will conduct a full investigation to determine if there was any criminal wrongdoing involved.

The sheriff's office said it isn't releasing the name of the victim or the family until the investigation is complete.

  Comments  

North Carolina

Bill raising minimum NC marriage age to 16 keeps advancing

June 23, 2021 5:36 AM

North Carolina

Letter: Hannah-Jones won’t join UNC faculty without tenure

June 23, 2021 5:36 AM

News

Panel OKs NC Senate budget bill; Dems pan policy provisions

June 23, 2021 5:36 AM

Entertainment

Boy misidentified as Black player’s son, league apologizes

June 23, 2021 5:34 AM

North Carolina

Police: Man arrested in fourth fatal shooting within week

June 23, 2021 5:35 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service