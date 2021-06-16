North Carolina

Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl last seen outside Tennessee home near NC border

Investigators are continuing to search for a missing 5-year-old last seen outside her home Tuesday evening in east Tennessee, about 30 miles from the North Carolina border.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert just after 11 a.m. Wednesday for Summer Moon-Utah Wells, citing “new information and growing concern about (her) well-being.”

Officials did not say what new information was made available.

Summer Wells was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt, possibly barefoot, outside her home in Rogersville, Tennessee, according to state investigators. She is roughly 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds with short blond hair and blue eyes.

Rogersville is a small town in Hawkins County with a population of less than 5,000, according to U.S. Census records.

Officials with Hawkins County Emergency Management said Summer Wells went missing around 7 p.m. on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek area. The State Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert around midnight.

In a post just before noon Wednesday, officials said they were 16 hours into the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121.

