North Carolina

Body of North Carolina man, 93, found at lake shore

The Associated Press

APEX, N.C.

A 93-year-old Raleigh man who'd been missing since Thursday was found dead on a North Carolina lake shore.

A North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resource spokesperson identified the victim as Stirling Danskin.

News outlets report that Danskin's car was found at a parking lot at Jordan Lake Thursday night.

A search was conducted Friday night but was hindered by stormy weather. The search resumed Saturday and that's when Danskin's body was found.

This is the second reported death at the lake this year; a man drowned there in April.

  Comments  

North Carolina

DEFUND to be removed from road in front of Durham police HQ

June 13, 2021 12:33 PM

National

Museum manager defends plans for canceled Juneteenth event

June 13, 2021 12:32 PM

Religion

Black spirituality seen as breaking from organized religion

June 13, 2021 11:06 AM

North Carolina

Police: 1 killed, 3 wounded in Winston-Salem shooting

June 13, 2021 9:55 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service