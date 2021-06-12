Police: 1 killed, 3 wounded in Winston-Salem shooting

Police in Winston-Salem said that one person was killed and three others suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting.

A news release from Winston-Salem police said the shooting happened late Friday night in a residential area south of downtown.

Police were on patrol in the area “when they heard numerous shots fired.”

They went to the scene and found four gunshot victims. Two men and a teenager were taken to the hospital with wounds described as serious but not life-threatening, according to the release.

A fourth victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn't release further identifying information on the victims.

No suspects have been arrested as of Saturday morning. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.

The police department said the death is the city's 17th homicide of the year.