Carowinds is open for summer fun, but COVID has caused changes. Here’s what to know.

Carolina Harbor at Carowinds Carowinds

Carowinds is back for the 2021 season, with its waterpark opening this weekend — but some things have changed.

Due to the pandemic, Carowinds has placed restrictions on how and when you can get in.

For the first time, the park is requiring reservations to limit the number of people in the park. Required reservations apply to season pass holders and single-ticket buyers.

The Fort Mill, SC, amusement park did not open for its 2020 season due to COVID-19, but reopened this year on May 22. Carolina Harbor, the waterpark at Carowinds, will reopen June 12.

Masks are required in the park only if visitors are not vaccinated for COVID-19. The park will no longer require temperature checks at entry, a policy that was in place earlier this year.

When purchasing a ticket, visitors can go to the Carowinds website and see what dates are full and which are available. Tickets are available for just Carowinds or both Carowinds and Carolina Harbor.

For a family of four, for season ticket holders, the Carowinds website currently shows almost complete availability for a Carowinds-only ticket. However, for a ticket to both Carowinds and Carolina Harbor, only seven dates are available in June, with only one weekend date available (Sunday June 20). July 4 is already full, but most of July is available for both types of tickets.

For single ticket buyers, for a family of four, there is no availability until June 30 for both parks. The first weekend in July is currently booked, as well as July 10. Otherwise, the month of July is available.

This calendar shows availability for a family of four single-ticket holders for Carowinds and Carolina Harbor. The full dates are grayed-out.

Season pass holders can go to the “Reservations” page on the Carowinds website. Single-ticket buyers will see available dates when they go to purchase a ticket.

This calendar shows ticket availability for Carowinds and Carolina Harbor for a family of four season pass holders; the dates already filled are grayed-out.

In prior years, those who hold a season pass could visit the park anytime. This year, season pass holders can make four reservations at a time. Once they visit the park and use a reservation, they can schedule another visit.

“Currently, we’re required to maintain enough space for social distancing,” explained Carowinds representative Lisa Stryker.

People are not required to social distance at the park, she said, but limiting capacity allows room for those who choose to social distance.

Dates are going fast, with summertime being the peak season for the park, Stryker said.

“People are eager to get back to the park. All that time off created a lot of pent up demand and I think people booked very quickly.”