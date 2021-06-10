Watch NC principal dazzle graduation with his rendition of ‘I Will Always Love You’

Marcus Gause, a principal at a high school in High Point, North Carolina, serenaded graduates with a rendition of “I Will Always Love You.” Screen grab/Facebook

A North Carolina principal sent the class of 2021 off with a moving rendition of “I Will Always Love You.”

A video posted to Facebook earlier this week by Guilford County Board of Education member Winston McGregor shows Marcus Gause, principal at T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point, serenading the graduates with the 1974 song famously performed by Whitney Houston.

The crowd can be heard cheering as Gause points to the graduates while belting out the lyrics, which were written by Dolly Parton.

McGregor called the performance “pure gold.”

“I don’t have to tell you how emotional these graduations have been,” McGregor wrote in the Facebook post.

Gause’s performance has started to garner attention on social media.

“FANTASTIC ... gives me goosebumps!!!! What a voice,” a Twitter user wrote. “Graduates will never forget that!”

“Mr. Gause has just raised the stakes for every NC principal this graduation season,” North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein tweeted Wednesday.

I love love love this clip! We must show our young people love! Congratulations Principal Marcus Gause of Andrews High School in High Point, NC. #ShowLove #Educators https://t.co/9zNHAGHDHF — Lelia Jackson (@LeliaLovingLife) June 9, 2021

McGregor’s Facebook video has been shared more than 380 times and has received hundreds of comments as of Thursday morning.

“Wow … Every child should have a Principal this loving, kind, compassionate and passionate,” one person commented on the post. “Beautiful”

“Just wow! I graduated from Andrews in 1975…this makes me proud,” another wrote.