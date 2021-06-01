Lottery winner had ‘hard start to the year’ — but NC jackpot prize will ‘fix it up’

A North Carolina man won a $288,925 jackpot lottery prize on a Fast Play ticket. North Carolina Education Lottery

A recent jackpot lottery win was perfect timing for a North Carolina man.

William Millaway of Winston-Salem bought a $5 Rockin’ Bingo Fast Play lottery ticket from a Harris Teeter and ended up winning a $288,925 top prize, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Millaway claimed his prize Friday in Raleigh and took home $204,416 after taxes.

He told lottery officials the win is “coming at a really good time.”

“I had a hard start to the year,” Millaway told lottery officials. “This will fix it up some.”

Fast Play tickets have a rolling jackpot that increases with each ticket sale until the prize is won, the lottery says. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Rockin’ Bingo top prize was $56,069.

The odds of winning a jackpot on Fast Play tickets are 1 in 240,000.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.