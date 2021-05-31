North Carolina

Duke Energy customers in NC to pay higher electric bills, but it could have been more

Ken Blevins AP

Higher rates for Duke Energy customers will go into effect starting Tuesday.

In a news release, Duke Energy said rates will increase an average of 4.7% across all of its customer groups. For a typical residential customer, that will bring the average monthly power bill up to just under $120 — an increase of about $6, the utility said.

The increase for individual customer groups will vary, depending on the rate they pay, Duke said. The average rate increase will be 5.3% for residential customers, 4.7% for commercial customers and 3.6% for industrial customers

The new rates were approved earlier this year by the N.C. Utilities Commission.

Duke Energy had initially requested a significantly larger rate increase to help pay for cleaning up coal ash at its plants. But the Charlotte-based utility agreed to a settlement earlier this year that will save North Carolina customers more than $1.1 billion in costs.

The utilities commission approved several Duke Energy proposals to reduce the impact of rising costs on low-income customers, the utility said. Duke Energy shareholders, for instance, will contribute $5 million over two year to the “Share the Warmth,” program, which provides financial assistance to low-income families who struggle to pay their heating bills.

Duke Energy serves 1.4 million households and businesses in central and eastern North Carolina, and in the Asheville region.

Ames Alexander
Ames Alexander, an investigative reporter for the Observer, has examined corruption in state prisons, the mistreatment of injured poultry workers and many other subjects. His stories have won dozens of state and national awards. He was a key member of two reporting teams that were named Pulitzer finalists.
  Comments  

North Carolina

Virginia man drowns at Outer Banks, follows Kure Beach death

May 31, 2021 10:02 AM

North Carolina

Rallies against Brown killing set for several N.C. cities

May 31, 2021 8:21 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service