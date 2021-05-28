North Carolina

NC woman bought Powerball ticket too late and still won $2 million, officials say

A woman who purchased her Powerball ticket one minute too late for Wednesday’s drawing hit the jackpot three days later — and she didn’t even know it, lottery officials in North Carolina said.

Elizabeth Johnson, who lives about an hour outside of Raleigh in Lucama, won $2 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing after her $3 Power Play ticket matched all five numbers on the white balls and a 2x multiplier was drawn, the N.C. Education Lottery said.

“It was definitely a shock!” Johnson told officials. “When I got the message saying that I had won I thought, ‘Well, I didn’t even play tonight.’”

Johnson took home $1.4 million on Thursday after taxes.

Powerball drawings are twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Johnson, who works as an interpreter, rushed home from work Wednesday to buy a ticket in time for the drawing, officials said. But she missed the 9:57 p.m. cutoff time by one minute, and her Quick Pick ticket was entered into Saturday’s drawing instead.

Players can pick five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26. Choosing “Quick Pick” lets the terminal randomly select those numbers.

Tickets cost $2, but for $1 extra players can select a “Power Play” that multiplies their winnings by 2 to 10 times.

There are multiple ways to win the Powerball, according to the Education Lottery’s website. The jackpot — which currently sits at $253 million — is won by matching five white balls in any order and the one red Powerball number.

A player can win the second-level $1 million prize by matching all five white balls. The odds of a player matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

Johnson told officials she plans to buy a house and go on vacation with her winnings.

“The kids want to go to Disneyland,” she said. “We’ve never been and now we’ll get to.”

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler is a reporter at The Charlotte Observer covering breaking and real-time news across North and South Carolina. She has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and previously worked as a legal reporter in New York City before joining the Observer in 2019.
  Comments  

News

Mass COVID-19 vaccine site in central North Carolina closed

May 28, 2021 5:48 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service