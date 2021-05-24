Looking for some extra money in Charlotte? Drive friends, family to vaccine sites.

The ebbing coronavirus pandemic has ushered in a new way to make money this summer.

Starting Wednesday, people who drive friends and loved ones toany of five participating Charlotte vaccine clinics can earn a $25 “Summer Cash Card,” courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

People who show up to get their vaccine can get a gift card, too, to help defray their transportation costs. The cards are only available to people getting their first shot.

It’s an unlimited gig (for those ages 18 and older) through June 8, and DHHS says you may “drive as many times, to as many appointments as you’d like.”

StarMed Healthcare, one of Mecklenburg County Public Health’s key vaccination partners, jokingly urged residents not to panic.

“As long as everyone just stays calm, we should have enough (cards) for everyone, including drivers,” StarMed tweeted Monday afternoon. “Whatever you do, don’t panic and rush out so that we have enough $25 gift cards for everyone without any shortages.”

If you still haven’t gotten a shot, now is the time to swing by any of these participating sites and get the $25 gift card:

▪ 4001 Tuckaseegee Road: From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; walk-ins or schedule online at unityphr.com/campaigns/starmed/vaccine.

▪ 5344 Central Avenue: From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m daily; walk-ins or schedule online

▪ 2700 E. Independence Blvd.: From 9 a.m. to 6 pm. Monday-Saturday; walk-ins or schedule online

▪ 3315 Scott Futrell Drive: From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; walk-in or schedule online

▪ 3600 N. Sharon Amity Road: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Walk-ins or schedule online

The program, which aims to make the vaccination process “more affordable and convenient” for everyone, is also operating in Guilford, Rowan and Rockingham counties, according to DHHS.

As of late Sunday, 37.9% of all North Carolinians were fully vaccinated, according to state public health data. The goal is to reach at least two-thirds, Gov. Roy Cooper has said.

In Mecklenburg, 38.9% of residents are fully protected. But recent neighborhood-by-neighborhood data of vaccination rates showed a persistent disparity between wealthy and poor communities.

About half the residents who live in neighborhoods that are at least 80% white are vaccinated, the Observer has reported. That compares to the 23% of residents who live in communities that are at least 80% Black who are vaccinated.

County health officials have said vaccine supply is now far outpacing demand, including among marginalized communities and younger residents who aren’t actively seeking out their shots.

That’s why the health department initially intended to close the mass vaccination site as Bojangles Coliseum last Saturday, before announcing drive-thru shots would stay available in the parking lot until the end of June.