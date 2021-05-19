Woman escapes from kidnapper at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, officials say

A woman says she escaped a kidnapper on the Outer Banks after she was abducted from a public restroom at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The woman, who was not identified, told rangers a man commandeered her vehicle and forced her to drive more than 30 miles south before she was able to run away, the National Park Service said in a news release.

The abductor remains at large, officials said.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on May 12 at the Coquina Beach Access restrooms, near the Bodie Island Light Station, the park service said.

“The female alleges that she was physically forced by the male to drive her vehicle, a silver 2017 Ford Escape, until reaching the Little Kinnakeet Beach Access parking lot,” officials said.

“Once at the ... parking lot, the female reports that she escaped west from the ocean-side beach and fled on foot south along NC 12 until she was picked up by a passing motorist.”

Officials said the woman “did not require transport to a hospital.”

The suspect “most likely fled” along N.C. 12 or the beach that evening, officials said.

The incident is being investigated by the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009. Anonymous tips can be sent to nps_isb@nps.gov or www.darecommunitycrimeline.org/tips.