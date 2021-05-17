DA on Tuesday will discuss the SBI’s findings on fatal shooting death of Andrew Brown

The funeral procession passes a banner of Andrew Brown. Jr. in the lobby of Fountain of Life Church on Monday, May 3, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble will hold a news conference on Tuesday in Elizabeth City to discuss the state’s investigation of the April 21 police shooting of Andew Brown Jr.

Womble issued a release Monday saying the news conference will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the county’s public safety building.

Brown died after being shot by sheriff’s deputies who came to his house to serve drug-related warrants. A pathologist hired by Brown’s family said he was hit by at least five bullets, the fatal one being a shot fired into his head from behind.

Brown was trying to flee in his car when he was shot.

The shooting sparked peaceful but persistent protests in the city that have drawn local residents and activists from across the state and beyond.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.