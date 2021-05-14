Gunmen shoot up NC home, then drop suspect injured in crossfire at hospital, cops say

A group of gunmen shot up a North Carolina home Thursday night, killing a 53-year-old woman and injuring one of their own, outlets report.

Just before 11 p.m., several people exited a vehicle on Ridgeback Drive in Winston-Salem, surrounded a house and opened fire, killing Tina Louise Nicholson, WGHP reported. Investigators said at least four guns were used, and shooters fired into the house from different angles.

One of the suspects was injured in the crossfire, police believe, as 20 minutes after the shooting, a car pulled into the parking lot of Baptist Medical Center, and a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound was taken out and left on the pavement, WFMY reported.

There is also evidence tying him to the shooting, police told the station.

He took a bullet to the chest, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The injury is considered serious but not life-threatening.

While the house on Ridgeback Drive was specifically targeted, police say it isn’t clear if Nicholson was the intended victim, the outlet reported.

No arrests have been made.