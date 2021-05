North Carolina 12-15 year olds being vaccinated with new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine May 13, 2021 06:59 AM

Novant Health is vaccinating 12-15 year olds for the first time with new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine authorizations at the Novant Health clinic at 6070 East Independence Blvd. in Charlotte, NC. The vaccinations began on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.