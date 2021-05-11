One of Germany’s oldest beermakers details new plans for first US brewery in Charlotte

A German brewer that traces its roots to the 16th century will open its first U.S. location in Charlotte this fall in time for Oktoberfest.

The Embassy at Gilde Brewery at 3530 Dewitt Lane in Lower South End is the first expansion outside of Hannover, Germany. It is one of the oldest breweries in Germany, established in 1546.

“We carefully selected Charlotte as our first brewery site outside of Hannover based on the community’s level of interest in high quality beer and the connection between our two cities through Queen Charlotte,” Gilde President Mike Gaertner said in a statement.

Charlotte’s namesake, Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, was the wife of England’s King George III. She also ruled over Hanover, Gilde’s hometown, in the early 1800s.

Gaertner told the Observer Tuesday that Gilde Brewery will open in mid-October.

“We’ve been watching Charlotte’s beer scene grow and thrive for almost a decade now, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t introduce an authentic German beer to Charlotte’s lineup,” Gilde CEO Karsten Uhlmann said in a statement to the Observer.

“As the original craft beer innovators, we will immerse guests in centuries of German brewing heritage combined with the creativity of the American beer movement,” Uhlmann said.

Gilde, a German brewer founded in 1546, is planning a massive brewery in Charlotte that will have the capacity to brew up to 500,000 barrels per year. This is a 2009 photo of its headquarters in Hanover, Germany. Fabian Bimmer AP

What to expect in Charlotte

The Charlotte microbrewery, designed by architect firm Gensler, will cover 9,000 square feet, with seating for up to 350 people inside the bier haus and outside in the bier garten. It’s expected to produce about 5,000 barrels of beer each year, Gaertner said.

Hiring of about 30 full- and part-time employees is expected to begin in the next couple of months, he said.

Six of Gilde’s staple beers – Pilsener, Kellerbier, Urbock, Red Rooster, Lemon Radler and Pale Wheat – will be brewed on site according to German Purity Law, requiring only hops, barley and water. Nothing can be added to correct the beer after it’s brewed, like sugar or hop extract, Gaertner said.

“It’s the law in Germany,” he said. “This is is the highest art of brewing.”

Gilde also plans to experiment with American craft beer styles, according to the company.

German brewing master Willi Wallstab will be the brewmaster, relocating this summer from Germany to Charlotte to oversee the installation of the brewery equipment and begin brewing operations. Wallstab and his brewing team also will host events like dinners to explain the craft of German beer brewing, Gaertner said, and help people learn how to brew themselves.

Michelin star Chef Stefan Hermann will lead the culinary program featuring German cuisine, like schnitzel, bratwurst and spaetzle.

“It will be a true German brew and food experience,” Gaertner said.

Gilde has more plans for the US

Gilde made its first appearance at a U.S. beer festival at the South End Hops Fest two years ago. Since then, Gilde has imported about 10 containers — one container has about 50,000 cans and bottles — to grocers, restaurants and other stores in the Charlotte market, Gaertner said.

The company website has a beer finder to show where it’s available.

Gilde already has plans to keep growing. Gaertner said the multi-step approach has been a little delayed by coronavirus pandemic but the Embassy at Gilde Brewery is larger than originally planned by about 4,000 square feet.

“This will be one of our first steps and we want to see how the customers like our beer and concept,” Gaertner said.

Gilde is in negotiations with more U.S. retailers like Walmart and Publix, too, Gaertner said, and has sights on expanding to other cities in the Southeast.

The next step would be to open an industrial site of about 100,000 square feet that will produce about 500,00 barrels a day, likely in Charlotte.

“This would supply the American market,” Gaertner said.

Gilde brewed in history

The light, refreshing, well hopped beer was created by Cord Broyhan in Hannover, according to Gilde. It was different from the dark, heavy beers produced at the time.

Other breweries copied Broyhan’s recipe, leading Gilde to add a “Broyhan Taler,” a rooster, the traditional currency used in Hannover, Germany at the time.

Gilde continues to mark each can and bottle of beer produced with the same rooster symbol.