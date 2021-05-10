Swimmer drowns at artificial beach in North Carolina, officials say

A swimmer drowned at a man-made beach in North Carolina over the weekend, officials say.

The 46-year-old man didn’t resurface after getting in the water and going under at Busco Beach in Goldsboro on Sunday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescuers were called to the area about the missing swimmer just before 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

First responders found the man’s body after a “brief search,” officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says it has not released the man’s identity “pending family notification.”

Busco Beach and ATV Park is a “recreational riding facility and man-made beach,” according to its website. It features lakes for swimming and fishing.

In April, a 21-year-old driving an ATV at Busco Beach died in a crash, The News & Observer reported.

Goldsboro is about 53 miles southeast of Raleigh.