Amazon to bring new $100M distribution center and 500 jobs to Johnston County

Amazon wants to build a $100 million facility in Smithfield with 500 jobs paying at least $15 per hour. AP

Amazon is planning another major expansion in the Triangle area, with a $100 million distribution and fulfillment center in the works for Smithfield, Johnston County officials announced Monday.

The company will build a 620,000 square-foot warehouse in the West Smithfield Industrial Park by 2022 that will create 500 jobs paying at least $15 an hour.

“By welcoming Amazon here we have embarked on a new era of growth with an immediate impact on job creation and a ripple effect on every aspect of our local economy,” Smithfield Mayor Andy Moore said.

Direct and ancillary job growth will bring an estimated $87 million in annual revenue to the town and county, according to an economic analysis by N.C. State University economist Michael Walden that was presented by county officials.

Jobs at the fulfillment center will offer competitive pay with benefits and health insurance, a 401(k) with a 50% match and paid parental leave, according to the town and county. Also included for workers is Amazon’s Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for training courses in high-demand industries.

It will also represent a $1.9 million investment for the county, with a projected date for job creation by 2024, officials said.

Amazon will receive a local incentive package funded through taxes incrementally paid to the town and county that won’t be a cost to taxpayers. By 2024, Amazon will be the town’s largest taxpayer, officials said.

“Amazon has found a home in North Carolina, and we are excited about this latest announcement for Smithfield,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release. “Our world-class workforce is ready to step up and make the new, state-of-the-art facility a strong link in the company’s supply chain.”

Amazon currently has five fulfillment and sort centers in North Carolina, including one in Garner.

Fotune 500 company expansion

Monay’s announcement comes after Fortune 500 company Berry Global announced last month it would make a $70 million investment by expanding its facility in Benson, creating 63 new jobs for the county.

Berry Global will receive the same county incentive package based on taxes paid that Amazon will get.

The company, based in Evansville, Indiana, makes plastic packaging and nonwoven fabrics, including disinfectant wipes.