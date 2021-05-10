North Carolina

Georgia man charged in fatal shooting in Iowa

The Associated Press

DAVENPORT, Iowa

A Georgia man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman from North Carolina who was killed inside an Iowa home.

KWQC-TV reports that 20-year-old Wilanna S. Bibbs of Durham, North Carolina, died Sunday. Police in Davenport, Iowa, were called to a disturbance at a home and found Bibbs. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Justin L. Wright of Atlanta. An investigation continues.

It wasn't immediately clear why Wright and Bibbs were in Iowa. No further information was released.

  Comments  

National Business

South Carolina plant draws 17K complaints for ‘noxious’ odor

May 10, 2021 3:47 AM

National

Deputies: Brother of NFL player found dead in North Carolina

May 09, 2021 10:00 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service