It’s a peak time for coyote sightings in North Carolina. How to keep your pets safe

It’s the time of year when coyotes are raising their young pups, and their search for food can bring them closer to humans in North Carolina.

The wild animals may also approach pets, which they can mistake for natural prey, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said Wednesday in a news release.

So, as we enter a peak season for coyote sightings, how can you avoid contact? And how can you keep your cats and dogs safe? Here’s what experts say.

Avoiding human contact

Coyotes are found throughout North Carolina, but they’re often hard to spot.

“Although they are generally elusive and avoid people, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reports that coyote sightings peak in May as they ramp up their activity searching day and night for food to support their newborn pups,” officials said in a news release.

Coyotes can live in habitats that range from open fields to forests. At this time of year, experts say the animals’ quests for wild fruit and other foods may bring them near residential areas.

“You must remove anything that could attract coyotes and actively make the area uncomfortable for them,” Falyn Owens, extension biologist for the wildlife commission, said in the news release.

Here are some tips from experts:

Bring pet food inside.

Remove bird feeders and fruit that’s fallen from trees.

Tighten the lid on garbage containers.

Cut back brush on your property.

If you spot a coyote, experts recommend you avoid running and instead engage in “hazing.” That includes waving, making noise or taking other actions to make the animals want to leave.

“Coyotes will closely watch people who come near their den or pups, so if you are passing through a brushy or wooded area and notice a coyote watching you or even following you at a distance, there may be a den nearby,” Owens said. “In this case, leave calmly and inform others to avoid the area for a few weeks.”

Protecting pets

The wildlife commission has also outlined steps to help keep your pets safe from coyotes. Here are some tips from experts:

Watch small dogs and cats outdoors.

Install dog-proof fencing.

Walk dogs on a leash.

Be alert with pets at dawn and dusk.

Avoid places with thick brush and prior coyote activity.

“If you are walking a small dog and a coyote seems to take interest, pick up the dog and act threatening toward the coyote,” the wildlife commission said.

Anyone with persisting coyote problems is urged to call a licensed trapper or wildlife official.

Coyotes can grow to be 20 to 45 pounds, roughly how much a medium-sized dog weighs. The animals aren’t native to North Carolina but have spread to all 100 counties, according to experts.

While coyote attacks on humans are rare, several were reported at the Camp Lejeune military base last fall.