NC to drop mask mandate outdoors, relax limits on gatherings, Cooper says

Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a new executive order that further eases restrictions on rules meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but says COVID-19 is still too prevalent in the state to lift them fully.

Starting Friday, people no longer will be required to wear masks outdoors, Cooper said, and the number of people allowed to gather in one place will be doubled to 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors.

Cooper said the numbers of new coronavirus cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 have improved compared to this winter, but that improvement has stalled.

“We’re grateful that North Carolina continues to hold steady when it comes to our COVID-19 metrics. But while our numbers remain stable, we’re not seeing the decline in metrics that we’d like to see,” Cooper said. “This tells us that the pandemic is not over.”

Cooper announced last week that he expected to lift almost all restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus by June 1. On Wednesday, he outlined what will happen in the meantime.

Under an executive order that expires April 30, most outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people and indoor gatherings to 50 people. Retail establishments can operate at full capacity, but restaurants are limited to 75% capacity inside. Bars, concert venues and sports arenas are limited to 50% capacity.

In announcing plans to lift restrictions by June 1, Cooper cited the growing number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as progress in curbing spread of the virus.

As of Wednesday, about 39% of adults 18 and older in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Of those 65 and older, who are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, that number is 72.5%.

So far this month, about 1,700 new coronavirus cases have been reported to the state each day on average. That’s down from a peak of more than 6,400 cases a day in January but up from an average of 1,676 per day in March.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has ticked up this month as well, from less than 1,000 at the end of March to 1,117 on Wednesday.

Last week, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said the state will continue to require people to wear masks in indoor public places until two-thirds of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Wednesday, that number stood at less than 49%.

This is a developing story and will be updated.