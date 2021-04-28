Man hits lottery prize just in time. Popular NC scratch-off game is about to end.

A man’s big lottery win came just in time, as the popular North Carolina scratch-off game he played is about to end, lottery officials said Tuesday.

John Phifer Jr. of Statesville scored a $100,000 prize with his $20 ticket in the $4,000,000 Gold Rush game, according to a lottery news release.

He beat odds of 1 in 3.1 million, according to the lottery website.

Phifer bought the ticket at the Sheetz convenience store on Wilkesboro Highway in Statesville, officials said.

Phifer claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday, netting $70,756 after taxes, according to the lottery.

The Gold Rush game had three $4 million top prizes and six $100,000 prizes at its August 2020 debut, officials said.

‘The last top prize has been claimed, so the lottery has begun steps to end the game,” lottery officials said in the release.

Phifer didn’t tell officials what he intends to do with his prize. He couldn’t be reached by The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday night.