District attorney accused of mishandling rape cases is removed from office in NC

A judge removed Greg Newman from the district attorney’s office in North Carolina for misconduct in office after a group of families said he mishandled cases. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A district attorney in Western North Carolina has been removed from his office following allegations of victim blaming, concealing a guilty plea from a rape survivor and other instances of misconduct.

In an order filed Tuesday, Greg Newman was removed from his post and had his salary terminated, effective immediately, WLOS reported. Newman was the district attorney for Judicial District 42 covering Transylvania, Henderson and Polk counties.

Superior Court Judge Robert Ervin’s decision followed a citizen’s petition for removal backed by several families and a three-day hearing earlier this month.

“While we believe that the court made the correct decision and that the justice system worked, the fact that we had to proceed with a removal proceeding is deeply troubling,” attorney James P. Cooney III said. “Mr. Newman made false statements to a court and to the Bar and, in the process, caused significant damage to our system of justice. We all hope that his removal will lead to a restoration of confidence in the justice system in these counties.”

Cooney was one of three attorneys appointed as independent counsel to present the evidence for Newman’s removal in Superior Court. The attorneys were not paid for their services, he said, nor did they represent the individuals who filed the original petition.

Newman and his defense attorneys did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Tuesday.

In a statement to the Asheville Citizen-Times, David Freeman, who represented Newman, said his client was “proud of the fact he has been able to serve the people of Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties since 2013.”

“His office has done great things while he has served as the elected DA,” Freedman told the newspaper.

How was Greg Newman removed?

Newman was appointed in 2013 by then-Gov. Pat McCrory, according to a copy of the judge’s order shared by WLOS. He was elected the following year and later won reelection in 2018.

His removal from office began with an affidavit filed in February with the Clerk of Superior Court in Henderson County, WLOS reported.

Under state law, anyone can file a petition for the removal of a district attorney in North Carolina. Once a sworn affidavit is submitted to the clerk in the county where the district attorney resides, a judge determines whether a hearing is necessary to present evidence.

Tracey Cline, the former district attorney for Durham County, was removed from office in 2012 after a judge found she “made statements with malice and reckless disregard for the truth” against the county’s chief resident superior court judge, The News & Observer previously reported.

The affidavit against Newman was filed by Peggy McDowell, whose daughter said Newman charged her with felony child abduction after she fled the country with her son to protect him from sexual abuse by his father, according to the Citizen-Times. She called it a “vindictive charge.”

More than a dozen other families supported the allegations based on their own experiences with Newman, the newspaper reported.

In March, the judge ordered a hearing that centered on whether Newman engaged in willful misconduct while in office, according to the Hendersonville Lightning. Willful misconduct is defined as “improper and wrong conduct of a judge acting in his official capacity done intentionally, knowingly and generally, in bad faith. It is more than a mere error of judgment or an act of negligence.”

What happened at the hearing?

Evidence from three separate incidents was presented against Newman during the three-day hearing that began April 12, the Hendersonville Lightning reported.

The evidence included a disciplinary order issued by the state bar finding Newman lied to a sexual abuse victim and her family as well as a judge; allegations of vindictive prosecution; and a reprimand for a case involving a conflict of interest.

A former student at Brevard College also accused Newman of blaming her “for what she was wearing” and refusing to prosecute the suspects after she reported being sexually assaulted by two men, the Citizen-Times reported.

Disciplinary actions

The judge reportedly based his decision in-part on disciplinary actions Newman has faced in recent years. The first concerned a plea deal Newman struck in 2015 with a man accused of sexually abusing a child.

A now 22-year-old testified during the removal hearing that she was raped by a neighbor, James Sapp, when she was between the ages of 5 and 12, the Citizen-Times reported. According to documents filed with the state bar, Sapp was charged with raping a child in 2014. He was subsequently indicted by a grand jury on charges of rape, sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.

The child and her family reportedly told Newman they were interested in Sapp’s prosecution and they wanted to be present during court hearings as well as at sentencing.

Newman is accused of later reducing the charges to one count of misdemeanor assault on a female without telling the family of the change.

They filed a complaint with the state bar, and the state bar’s Disciplinary Hearing Committee issued an order in January finding Newman lied to the judge at Sapp’s plea hearing, saying the victim’s family knew about the deal and did not wish to be heard. They also said he lied to the State Bar during its investigation.

Newman was suspended from practicing law for the three years. But the suspension was ultimately stayed, allowing him to continue practicing as long as he met certain conditions.

Another incident the judge considered involved when Newman was reprimanded last year by the State Bar’s Grievance Committee after he dismissed a drug case involving a former client, documents show.

While still in private practice, the committee found Newman had represented a client who pleaded guilty to drug charges in 2007. In 2016, another attorney representing the same client filed a motion claiming he didn’t knowingly enter the guilty plea.

Newman subsequently struck the plea deal and dismissed the charges for his one-time client, the state bar said.