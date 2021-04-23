North Carolina

COVID measures plateau but are still higher from a month ago

The rate of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations stabilized this week after slowly rising since late March.

The state reported 2,167 new cases Friday, bringing the average new daily cases reported over the past seven days to 1,891.

DHHS reported 1,145 hospitalizations on Friday. That number has stayed around 1,100 the past few days.

Since late March new case averages and hospitalizations have increased by about 200 and 300 respectively.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive this week has averaged 6.1% per day, down slightly from 6.5% last week.

State health officials, though, want that number to be 5% or less, which it hasn’t been since late March.

But the positivity rate is one metric the state examines when gauging COVID-19 spread across the state. Others include new cases and hospitalizations.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Friday with changes from the day before:

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 127 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine doses administered through North Carolina health providers:

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

Overall vaccine statistics reported Friday:

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

By ethnicity:

Follow more of our reporting on
See all stories
Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms covers housing and gentrification in the Triangle for the News & Observer through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in newsrooms across the country to report on under-covered issues. Before joining the News & Observer, Ben covered long-term hurricane recovery in eastern North Carolina for Carnegie-Knight News21 and education in Iredell County for the Statesville Record & Landmark. He is a 2019 alum of Appalachian State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service