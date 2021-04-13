Over 2.5 million in NC now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 2.5 million people in North Carolina are now fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

That’s nearly a quarter of the total population and over 30% of the adult population, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.

Those fully vaccinated have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

North Carolina, along with many other states, halted use of the J&J vaccine Tuesday at the urging of the federal government.

Nationwide, there have been six cases, out of 6.8 million given doses, where women between the ages of 18 and 48 have developed what officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration are calling a “rare and severe type of blood clot” shortly after receiving the J&J vaccine.

Use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not affected, and people can still schedule appointments to receive those doses.

Last week, North Carolina started offering vaccines to everyone in the state age 16 or older.

Positive rate continues increase

Among the tests reported Sunday, the latest day with available data, 8.3% returned positive, the highest single-day rate in over two months.

Over the last week of available data, DHHS has reported 6% of tests as positive per day.

State health officials have said that an average rate of 5% or lower is needed to control the spread of the virus.

A week ago the average rate was 5.5%, and the week before that it was 5%.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Tuesday with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 936,425 (+1,364)

Deaths: 12,305 (+15)

Tests: 11,749,277 (+14,624)

People hospitalized: 1,032 (+50)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 257 (+34)

Available ICU beds: 565 (-41)

Available inpatient beds: 5,508 (-139)

Patients on ventilators: 775 (-19)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 124 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

First doses arrived: 2,870,450

First doses administered: 2,785,571 (97%)

Second doses arrived: 2,332,765

Second doses administered: 1,978,149 (85%)

Single-shot doses arrived: 315,300

Single-shot doses administered: 193,615 (61%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses administered: 641,440

Second doses administered: 317,104

Single-shot doses administered: 49,147

Total doses arrived: 1,466,770

Total doses administered: 1,007,691 (69%)

Overall vaccine statistics:

Total doses administered: 5,965,026

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,538,015

Percent of population who have received at least one dose: 32.7%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 24.2%

Percent of population 18 or older who have received at least one dose: 41.5%

Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 30.9%

Percent of population 65 or older who have received at least one dose: 74.2%

Percent of population 65 or older fully vaccinated: 68.6%

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: 0.7% (1.7%)

Asian or Pacific Islander: 3.2% (3.5%)

Black or African American: 15.8% (23.1%)

White: 71.9% (71.7%)

Other: 5.4%

Missing or undisclosed: 3.1%

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 4.4% (9.8%)

Non-Hispanic: 88.2% (90.2%)