UNC Health to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine after CDC reports no safety issues

UNC Health will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded late Thursday that there are no safety issues with the vaccine.

“We’re confident in the safety and efficacy of the J&J vaccine,” Alan Wolf, a UNC Health spokesman, told The News & Observer.

UNC Health and Wake County Public Health both temporarily stopped using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday after several people experienced adverse reactions like dizziness or fainting at their vaccination sites.

Wake County is expected to announce its next steps by midday Friday, according to Stacy Beard, a county spokeswoman.

Beginning Saturday, staff at UNC Health’s clinics will ask people receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if they have a history of fainting or a fear of needles, Wolf said. People with that history will be able to recline after taking the shot, will not be moved to a separate observation area, and will receive drinks or snacks.

Dr. David Wohl, who helps lead UNC Health’s vaccination clinic at the Friday Center, said Thursday that he believes the number of reported incidents with the Johnson & Johnnson vaccine could mean that people who are taking it are more likely to have a fear of needles. The vaccine only requires one shot to be fully effective, while the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines need two shots.

At UNC’s Hillsborough Hospital, people who were initially scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday will be offered the Moderna vaccine, according to a UNC Health press release.

Thursday, between five and 10 people felt dizzy or lightheaded after receiving the vaccine at the Friday Center site, UNC officials told The N&O. Another 17 people felt lightheaded or dizzy or fainted at Wake County’s PNC Arena drive-thru site, where there was also one allergic reaction.

Wake County administered more than 2,300 doses of the Johhnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday, while UNC Health has given more than 2,200 shots this week.

That means that about 0.6% of people who received the J&J shot at the PNC Arena site or UNC Health clinics in Orange County experienced immediate side effects.

