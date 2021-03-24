1 in 5 NC adults now fully vaccinated against COVID, state says

Over 1.5 million people in North Carolina are now fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that cause COVID-19.

That’s nearly 1 in 5, or 19.1%, of the adult population and 14.9% of the total population in the state, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

To be fully vaccinated, someone either has to have received two doses, given weeks apart, of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or have received the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The state started offering vaccines, initially to health care workers and long-term care residents and staff, in mid-December.

Over the last several weeks, those age 65 or older, K-12 teachers, front-line essential workers and those with certain medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19 have become eligible for the vaccine.

Other essential workers are scheduled to eligible on April 7.

President Joe Biden has told states that every adult should be eligible for vaccination by May 1. Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials have said North Carolina is on track to meet that goal.

Since mid-January, the rate of new cases and hospitalizations have decreased rapidly back to pre-Thanksgiving numbers and have stabilized in recent weeks.

Cooper announced Tuesday that the state would ease COVID-19 restrictions for retail stores and restaurants starting Friday. Gathering limits, both indoors and outdoors, will also be increased.

Percent positive going in wrong direction

Among the COVID-19 test results reported Monday, the day with the latest data available, 6.1% returned positive.

Over the last week of available data, 5.1% of tests have returned positive per day, just above the 5% or lower that state health officials say is needed to control the spread of the virus.

It is the fourth straight day that the state has failed to meet that target.

Prior to Friday, the seven-day average was below 5% for 12 straight days.

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said at a press conference Tuesday that overall, percent positive rates are trending in the right direction relative to their peak in early-January, when the average was 15.1%.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Wednesday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 901,262 (+2,098)

Deaths: 11,894 (+40)

Tests: 11,087,748 (+29,934)

People hospitalized: 981 (+25)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 225 (-15)

Available ICU beds: 554 (-99)

Available inpatient beds: 5,228 (-541)

Patients on ventilators: 902 (-1)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 124 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Wednesday:

First doses arrived: 2,156,680

First doses administered: 2,230,701 (103%)*

Second doses arrived: 1,629,225

Second doses administered: 1,310,860 (80%)

Single shot doses arrived: 95,200

Single shot doses administered: 85,136 (89%)

*The doses administered can exceed doses arrived because hospitals and other health care providers have learned that they can get an extra dose from each vial of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses administered: 411,468

Second doses administered: 145,753

Single shot doses administered: 25,720

Total doses arrived: 753,410

Total doses administered: 582,941 (77%)

Overall vaccine statistics:

Total doses administered: 4,209,638

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,567,469

Percent of population who have received at least one dose: 25.2%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 14.9%

Percent of population 18 or older who have received at least one dose: 32.3%

Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 19.1%

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: 0.7% (1.7%)

Asian or Pacific Islander: 2.5% (3.5%)

Black or African-American: 14.8% (23.1%)

White: 73.2% (71.7%)

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 2.8% (9.8%)

Non-Hispanic: 90.1% (90.2%)