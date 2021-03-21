North Carolina

Crazed raccoon attacked by NC family’s dog near remote Buddhist Zen center

A Gaston County family’s dog attacked a crazed raccoon in a pasture near a remote Buddhist Zen center last week.

The raccoon on Friday tested positive for rabies, according to Gaston County Police Capt. W.P. Downey.

The dog snared the critter off Landers Chapel Road, police said. That’s just west of High Shoals and less than a half-mile from Bamboo forest Zen Retreat, a Buddhist meditation center.

The dog was current on its rabies vaccination and got a booster shot, Downey said.

Police are not saying if the dog killed the raccoon, or if they killed the animal in order to send a sample to the state lab for rabies testing.

Police and county health workers checked with nearby residents to make sure their animals also had rabies vaccinations.

